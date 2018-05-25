Good Charlotte return with new album, single and 2019 tour details

Good Charlotte have announced that their new studio album will launch later this year.
It’s tilted Generation RX and it’ll be released on September 14 via the band’s MDDN label and BMG. It’ll be the follow-up to the their 2016 album Youth Authority.
To mark the announcement, Good Charlotte have also released a stream of the new record’s lead track Actual Pain, which can be listened to below.
Brothers Joel and Benji Madden say: “At the beginning of the year, we were reflecting a lot. We just played a memorial service in honour of Lil Peep. We were thinking of that.
“Our generation was the first to have so many ways to deal with pain. Throughout this century, we’ve seen the whole opioid crisis get worse.
“We wondered if we were really doing our part. We wanted to bet back out there on the battlefield and spread insight, share experience, and give anything we could to improve lives.
“The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums.
“This is the album we’ve been waiting 15 years to create.”
Good Charlotte have several live shows planned over the coming days, including sets at the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals – and they've now revealed a run of 2019 European dates in support of Generation RX. Find ticket details here.
A full album tracklist will be revealed in due course.
Good Charlotte 2018/2019 tour dates
May 26: Leeds Slam Dunk North, UK
May 27: Hatfield Slam Dunk South, UK
May 28: Birmingham Slam Dunk Midlands, UK
May 31: Vienna Arena Open Air, Austria
Jun 01: Nüremberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany
Oct 13: Puebla Comuna Festival, Mexico
Feb 01: Zürich X-Tra, Switzerland
Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Feb 04: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Feb 07: Brussels AB, Belgium
Feb 08: Paris Zenith, France
Feb 09: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany
Feb 11: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Feb 13: Berlin Columbiahale, Germany
Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Feb 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Feb 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK