Good Charlotte return with new album, single and 2019 tour details

Good Charlotte have announced that their new studio album will launch later this year.

It’s tilted Generation RX and it’ll be released on September 14 via the band’s MDDN label and BMG. It’ll be the follow-up to the their 2016 album Youth Authority.

To mark the announcement, Good Charlotte have also released a stream of the new record’s lead track Actual Pain, which can be listened to below.

Brothers Joel and Benji Madden say: “At the beginning of the year, we were reflecting a lot. We just played a memorial service in honour of Lil Peep. We were thinking of that.

“Our generation was the first to have so many ways to deal with pain. Throughout this century, we’ve seen the whole opioid crisis get worse.

“We wondered if we were really doing our part. We wanted to bet back out there on the battlefield and spread insight, share experience, and give anything we could to improve lives.

“The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums.

“This is the album we’ve been waiting 15 years to create.”

Good Charlotte have several live shows planned over the coming days, including sets at the UK’s Slam Dunk festivals – and they've now revealed a run of 2019 European dates in support of Generation RX. Find ticket details here.

A full album tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Good Charlotte 2018/2019 tour dates

May 26: Leeds Slam Dunk North, UK

May 27: Hatfield Slam Dunk South, UK

May 28: Birmingham Slam Dunk Midlands, UK

May 31: Vienna Arena Open Air, Austria

Jun 01: Nüremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Oct 13: Puebla Comuna Festival, Mexico

Feb 01: Zürich X-Tra, Switzerland

Feb 03: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 04: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 05: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Feb 07: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 08: Paris Zenith, France

Feb 09: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Feb 11: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Feb 12: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Feb 13: Berlin Columbiahale, Germany

Feb 15: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 18: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK