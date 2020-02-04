Goo Goo Dolls announce summer headline tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer tour of North America. The run of dates will kick off in Boise, ID on July 23 and climax in Los Angeles on September 5. Full dates below.

Support will comes from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk, and tickets go on sale on February 7 at 10am.

"We’re putting together a really exciting show that will include the staples, new material, and a few curveballs,” singer John Rzeznik tells Rolling Stone. “We can’t wait to see all of our friends and fans we have made over the years and hopefully make some new friends this summer.”

The band have also released a live performance video of Autumn Leaves, taken from last year's Miracle Pill album and filmed in November at the Kalamazoo State Theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Last month, Goo Goo Dolls released a video for Lost, the fourth single to be plucked from the album. The band's UK tour kicks off in two weeks in Glasgow.

Feb 19: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 21: Manchester Albert Hall

Feb 22: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 24: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 25: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 27: London Roundhouse

Jul 23: Boise Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, ID

Jul 26: Portland Oregon Zoo Amphitheater, OR

Jul 28: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 29: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 31: Maryland Heights Saint Louis Music Park, MO

Aug 01: Lincoln Pinewood Bowl Theater, NE

Aug 03: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 05: Huber Heights Rose Music Center, OH

Aug 06: Indianapolis The Amphitheater At White River State Park, IN

Aug 07: Chicago untington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 09: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, MI

Aug 10: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 12: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Aug 13: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Aug 15: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Syracuse St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, NY

Aug 18: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 19: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 21: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 22: Philadelphia TD Pavilion at the Mann, PA

Aug 23: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 25: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Aug 26: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Aug 28: Charlotte Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

Aug 29: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 30: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA

Sep 01: Houston Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, TX

Sep 02: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Sep 05: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA