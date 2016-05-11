Goo Goo Dolls announce autumn UK tour

Goo Goo Dolls have announced a six-date UK autumn tour.

It begins in Norwich on October 8 and wraps up in London on October 14. The dates are in support of the band’s latest album Boxes, which was released on May 6.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on May 13 (Friday). The dates follow a widespread North American summer tour.

Boxes is described as, “A vibrant, sonically forward-looking album that manages to retain what legions of fans love about the Goo Goo Dolls – indelible melodies, intimate, heartfelt lyrics, and the anthemic, uplifting vibe of their songs – while pushing new boundaries in terms of sound and production.”

Goo Goo Dolls UK autumn tour 2016

Oct 08: Norwich UEA

Oct 09: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 10: Glasgow O2 Academy

Oct 12: Manchester Albert Hall

Oct 13: Birmingham O2 Institute

Oct 14: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Goo Goo Dolls North American tour 2016

Jun 18: El Paso Downtown Street Festival, TX

Jul 06: Airway Heights Northern Quest Resort & Casino, WA

Jul 08: Troutdale McMenamins Black Rabbit Restaurant, OR

Jul 09: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, WA

Jul 15: Murphys Ironstone Vineyards, CA

Jul 16: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

Jul 17: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Jul 19:Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Jul 20: Albuquerque Sandia Resort & Casino, NM

Jul 22: Harrah’s Council Bluffs, IA

Jul 23:Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jul 24: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Jul 26:Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jul 28: Appleton Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, WI

Jul 30:Prior Lake Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, MN

Jul 31: Duluth, Bayfront Festival Park, MN

Aug 02: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH

Aug 03: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 05:Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 06: Indianapolis White River Lawn, IN

Aug 07: Sterling Heights Freedom Hill Amphitheatre, MI

Aug 09: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 10: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH

Aug 12:Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 13: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 14:Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Aug 16:Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Aug 17: Portland Maine State Pier ME, USA

Aug 19: Philadelphia Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing, PA

Aug 20:Darien CenterDarien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 21: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Aug 23: Vienna Barns At Wolf Trap, VA