Gojira premiere Silvera video

Gojira have released a video for their track Silvera.

The song features on the band’s upcoming album entitled Magma, which is out on June 17. The follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage was recorded and mixed at frontman Joe Duplantier’s New York studio, with the band previously issuing a teaser for the record along with a promo for Stranded.

Gojira will head out on the road across the US with Tesseract later this year, following their appearance at next month’s Download festival. They’ll also been confirmed for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods on June 13 in London.

Tickets for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods award show, in association with Fireball, are on sale now, priced at £6.66, while fans can place their votes for this year’s awards to be in with a chance to win tickets.

Gojira are the cover stars of the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer, which will be available on May 24.

Gojira Magma tracklist

The Shooting Star Silvera The Cell Stranded Yellow Stone Magma Pray Only Pain Low Lands Liberation

Gojira North American tour 2016

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY