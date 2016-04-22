Gojira in Stranded video

Gojira have released a video for their track Stranded.

It’s taken from the French outfit’s upcoming album Magma, due for release on June 17. The follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage was recorded and mixed at frontman Joe Duplantier’s recently built New York studio.

They previously issued a teaser clip for the album, which is available for pre-order now, with Stranded offered as an instant download.

Gojira will play at the Download festival on June 12.

Gojira Magma tracklist