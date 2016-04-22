Gojira in Stranded video

Trending

View promo for first track to be unveiled from Gojira's upcoming album Magma

Gojira have released a video for their track Stranded.

It’s taken from the French outfit’s upcoming album Magma, due for release on June 17. The follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage was recorded and mixed at frontman Joe Duplantier’s recently built New York studio.

They previously issued a teaser clip for the album, which is available for pre-order now, with Stranded offered as an instant download.

Gojira will play at the Download festival on June 12.

Gojira Magma tracklist

  1. The Shooting Star
  2. Silvera
  3. The Cell
  4. Stranded
  5. Yellow Stone
  6. Magma
  7. Pray
  8. Only Pain
  9. Low Lands
  10. Liberation