Gojira and Amon Amarth are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods 2016

Holyyyyyyyy shiiiiiiiit! We can now reveal that the mighty Gojira will be playing this year’s Metal Hammer Golden Gods show on June 13 in London! But that’s not all… the Swedish heavyweights Amon Amarth are playing too! They’ll be joining the previously announced Halestorm and A Salute To Lemmy, with Saxon and Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell of Motörhead.

Did we also mention that the whole evening will be hosted by the most positive man in hardcore, Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta! How can you not want to be a part of the biggest party the Eventim Apollo in London has ever seen?

Tickets for the Metal Hammer Golden Gods award show (in association with Fireball) are on sale now, priced at just £6.66, while fans can place their votes for this year’s awards to be in with a chance to win tickets.

Alexander Milas, Editor-in-Chief of Metal Hammer Magazine and TeamRock Executive Director, says, “This isn’t a bill for the faint-of-heart. From the goblet-hoisting, festival-headlining might of Amon Amarth to the peerless innovative brilliance of our latest coverstars Gojira, this is going to be a firebreathing monster of a party. Nothing but the best for the people who’ve supported Metal Hammer in all its forms for all these years. Horns up!”

Vote for this year’s Golden Gods winners at www.metalhammer.com/awards to be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to show on June 13 – voting is open NOW.

Tickets are available to buy now for £6.66 at the Eventim website. TeamRock and Eventim will donate all profits from ticket sales to the charity Heavy Metal Truants, an annual charity cycle ride sponsored by TeamRock from London to Download Festival to benefit Nordoff Robbins, Teenage Cancer Trust and Childline.

Each Golden God Awards ticket includes a free 3-month TeamRock+ membership worth £11.97, giving unlimited access to full magazine content online from Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog and The Blues Magazine as well as exclusive content, events and offers.