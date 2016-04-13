Gojira tease Magma release

Gojira have released a short clip teasing the release date for new material.

They finished mixing the follow-up to 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage at frontman Joe Duplantier’s recently built New York studio.

Now they’ve issued a short video for Magma, which will be released on June 17. It’s not clear if Magma is the name of the album or a single. View it below.

Duplantier and his drummer brother Mario previously revealed that many of the album’s songs were in the works when their mother died.

Joe said: “The songs were half-written while she was sick. After she died, I still had to finish them. So one song was like, ‘You’re going to make it,’ but the second verse is ‘You didn’t make it.’

“I felt physically, mentally exhausted. At the same time, though, the way it happened was beautiful. We were all around her. We had to cancel a few shows when she died, but it was very enriching at the same time. We learned a lot about death.”

Gojira released a clip from the album last month. The band will play the Download festival on June 12.