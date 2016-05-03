Gojira announce North American tour with Tesseract

Gojira have announced a North American tour with Tesseract in support.

The French band kick off the 25-date trek in Silver Spring, Maryland, on September 21 and it runs through until October 23 in New York. The dates are in support of Gojira’s upcoming album Magma, due for release on June 17.

Gojira say: “We are glad to announce our North American tour this fall 2016. We can’t wait to bring Magma to life on stage. See you all.

“Pre-sale tickets available May 4, general on sale starts May 6, at gojira-music.com”

Tesseract previously hinted that they could release new music this year.

Gojira North American tour 2016

Sep 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Sep 22: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Sep 24: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Sep 25: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Sep 26: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Sep 27: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

Sep 29: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 30: Houston House of Blues, TX

Oct 01: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Oct 03: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Oct 04: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 06: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 07: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 09: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Oct 10: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Oct 11: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 13: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Oct 14: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Oct 16: Minneapolis Myth Live, MN

Oct 17: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Oct 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Oct 20: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Oct 21: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 22: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 23: New York Terminal 5, NY