God Is An Astronaut drop new live video for From Dust To The Beyond

Irish post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut celebrate their 20th anniversary with the announcement they will release a new live studio album, The Beginning Of The End, which will be released through Napalm Records on July 15. You can watch a video for a newly recorded and reworked From Dust To The Beyond below.

Recorded at Windmill Lane Recording Studio in Dublin, Ireland on October 3, 2021, the new album features modern transformations of all of the songs from their debut album, 2002’s The End Of The Beginning.

"From Dust To The Beyond was written in 2002, inspired by the futile wars of the past and how we are doomed to repeat our mistakes and ironically we are now seeing the same unfold once again," says vocalist and guitarist Torsten Kinsella

"When we recorded the The End Of The Beginning we only had limited equipment,; we couldn't even record full live performances,“ adds bassist Niels Kinsella. "The Beginning of the End gave us the opportunity to perform the whole album live and allowed us to bring more feeling and expression to the music and songs. We're very excited to share this with everyone."

The Beginning Of The End will be available as a CD digisleeve, double black vinyl, limited edition double gold vinyl (300), limited edition double marble, orange transparent and black vinyl (500) and asa digital album/

God Is An Astronaut: The Beginning Of The End track listing:

01. The End of the Beginning

02. From Dust to the Beyond

03. Ascend to Oblivion

04. Coda

05. Remembrance

06. Point Pleasant

07. Fall from the Stars

08. Twilight

09. Coma

10. Route 666

11. Lost Symphony