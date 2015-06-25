Goblin Rebirth stream full album

Goblin Rebirth have streamed their self-titled debut album in full.

Hear all eight tracks via Stereogum, while Book Of Skulls and Requiem For X are both available below.

Goblin drummer Agostino Marangolo and bassist Fabio Pignatelli formed the Italian outfit in 2010, and they’re continuing the original outfit’s theme of creating sountrack-style music.

Pignatelli recently said: “It has rich atmospheres and it’s performed with a lot of energy. There’s a lot of variety in the compositions and, in my opinion, the record is easy to listen to.”

Goblin Rebirth is released on June 29 via Relapse.

Tracklist