Gilmour issues Today video

David Gilmour has issued a video for Today, the latest single from his newly-released album Rattle That Lock.

Directed by Aubrey Powell, the clip presents the tune alongside footage of the guitarist in rehearsal for his current tour.

Today follows the title track as the second full tune issued from the album, which saw Gilmour and wife/lyricist Polly Samson team up with co-producer Manzanera of Roxy Music fame.

Gilmour says: “Today was one of the ones that Phil put together from two or three pieces of music of mine that I had sort of ignored. He’s very good at finding them and saying, ‘that’s great, you should it … and how about using it with that piece and that piece.’ So he mocked that one up. It’s a gift.”

The Pink Floyd guitarist recently shared an extended behind the scenes video about at the making of Rattle That Lock, his fourth solo record and follow-up to 2006’s On An Island.

Gilmour is currently in the middle of a five-night run at The Royal Albert Hall.