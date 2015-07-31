David Gilmour releases Rattle That Lock video

David Gilmour has released an animated video for his track Rattle That Lock.

It’s taken from the Pink Floyd leader’s solo album of the same name, which will be released on September 18.

Gilmour says: “I love animation when it does something that can’t be achieved any other way. The film Alasdair & Jock of Trunk Animation have made highlights and darkness in the song that couldn’t have been shown any other way.”

His wife and lyricist Polly Samson was inspired by John Milton’s Paradise Lost when she wrote the song. She says: “The animators have done a fine job, paying homage to Gustave Dore, bringing his illustrations for Paradise Lost alive, making a powerful visual for the song.”

Rattle That Lock tracklist

1. 5 A.M. 2. Rattle That Lock 3. Faces Of Stone 4. A Boat Lies Waiting 5. Dancing Right In Front Of Me 6. In Any Tongue 7. Beauty 8. The Girl In The Yellow Dress 9. Today

