Gilmour launches solo album film

David Gilmour has launched a 16-minute behind-the-scenes film on the making of solo album Rattle That Lock, which is released this week.

He’s previously issued clips from the video, which detail the inspiration and process that went into the follow-up to 2006’s On An Island.

Gilmour has already told how the signature tone on the title track was recorded at a French railway station, and how he wound up featuring a London choir made up of former convicts and members of the public in the backing track.

Rattle That Lock is released tomorrow (September 18). Gilmour is currently touring Europe.