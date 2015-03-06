David Gilmour adds 2 more London shows

David Gilmour has added two London shows to his 2015 schedule, meaning he’ll play a total of five nights at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

The new dates are October 2 and 3, following his previously-announced appearances on September 23, 24 and 25. They come after concerts in Croatia, Italy, France and Germany.

The shows tie in with the launch of the Pink Floyd mainman’s fourth solo album. While he hasn’t revealed details yet, he recently said: “It’s coming along very well. There are some sketches that aren’t finished and some will be started again.”

Tickets for all shows went on sale this morning.

Sep 12: Pula Arena, Croatia

Sep 14: Verona Arena, Italy

Sep 15: Florence Teatro le Mulina, Italy

Sep 17: Orange Theatre Antique, France

Sep 19: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Sep 23: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 24: London Royal Albert Hall

Sep 25: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 02: London Royal Albert Hall

Oct 03: London Royal Albert Hall