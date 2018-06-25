Ghost announce Royal Albert Hall show

Ghost have announced that they’ll play a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall later this year.
They’ll play the iconic venue on September 9, with an O2 pre-sale getting under way on Wednesday (June 27) at 9am GMT. The pre-sale will begin on Thursday at the same time, while tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday – all from Live Nation.
The one-off show has been organised in support of the band’s latest album Prequelle, which launched earlier this month.
Last week, Ghost leader Tobias Forge revealed that he had the next five-years planned out for the band and hinted at a collaborative effort which could happen in the future.
He told radio station Rock 100.5: “I know what we're going to do next time, yes. It will be a work in progress up until the day that I master the album. But I know where the story sort of goes.
“And with simple mathematics of how a tour cycle usually pans out – a record comes out, you tour for 18 months, then you go back into the studio – that takes six or seven months and then it's 18 more months of touring.
“I think we have a five-year plan. Then I have another project at the end of that tunnel that might or might not materialise.”
Following their performance in London, Ghost will head out on the road across North America. Find a full list of dates below.
Ghost 2018 tour dates
9 Sep: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
26 Oct: Tulsa, OK, Cox Business Center Ballroom
27 Oct: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
29 Oct: Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
30 Oct: Indianapolis, IN, The Murat Theatre
01 Nov: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
02 Nov: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Theatre
03 Nov: Madison, WI, The Sylvee
04 Nov: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium
06 Nov: Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
08 Nov: Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
09 Nov: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre
10 Nov: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
12 Nov: San Diego, CA, Spreckels Theatre
13 Nov: Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Community Center Theater
15 Nov: San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center
16 Nov: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
17 Nov: Las Vegas, NV, The Joint
19 Nov: Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
20 Nov: Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
21 Nov: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre
23 Nov: Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
24 Nov: Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore At Jackie Gleason Theater
25 Nov: Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 Nov: North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
29 Nov: Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
30 Nov: Atlanta, GA, Roxy Theatre
01 Dec: Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
02 Dec: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
04 Dec: Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center
05 Dec: Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts
07 Dec: Laval, QC, Place Bell
08 Dec: Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For The Performing Arts
10 Dec: Baltimore, MD, The Hippodrome
11 Dec: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
13 Dec: Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
14 Dec: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
15 Dec: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center