Gentle Giant share brand new video for Betcha Thought We Couldn't Do It

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have shared a brand new promotional video for the Steven Wilson remix of Betcha Thought We Couldn't Do It which you can watch below.

The track is, of course, taken from the band's 1977 album The Missing Piece, of which a brand new Steven Wilson remix was released earlier this year. A short sharp shock of uptempo rock, it's often seen as the band's riposte to the punk rock that was raging around them at the time.

The Missing Piece is is often cited by fans as the start of the band's shift towards simpler, less complex music which was even more apparent on their final two albums, 1978's Giant For A Day and 1980's final studio album Civilian.

“It was interesting, wasn’t it?” Kerry Minnear told Prog Magazine earlier this year when he reappraised The Missing Piece with fellow band members Gary green and John 'Pugwash' Weathers. “Because I think it was Ray [Shulman, bassist, who died in 2023] who got into punk quite early. I think there was something about punk that appealed to him.

"It had raw energy and it didn’t need to have really accomplished playing to communicate, and that’s really quite a precious thing in itself. We knew the kind of history we had, and in a way it was a kind of a straitjacket because we felt we needed to be clever or a bit unpredictable, so there may have been a slight rebellion going on.”

The band have also created videos for Memories Of Old Days and Two Weeks In Spain both of which feature on The Missing Piece.

Get The Missing Piece.