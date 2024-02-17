Gentle Giant share new video for Memories Of Old Days

UK prog legends Gentle Giant have shared a brand new animated promotional video for the Steven Wilson remix of Memories Of Old which you can watch below. The video hs been directed and animated by Derek's son Noah Shulman.

The track is, of course, taken from the band's 1977 album The Missing Piece, of which a brand new Steven Wilson remix will be released on CD, Blu-ray and coloured vinyl through Chrysalis Records on March 29.

The Missing Piece, recorded by the Derek Shulman, Ray Shulman, Kerry Minnear, Gary Green and John 'Pugwash' Weathers line-up of the band at Relight Studios in Hilvaranbeek in The Netherlands, was Gentle Giant's ninth studio release, following on from 1976's Interview. While that album had been a concept album The Missing Piece really pushed the boundaries for the band, with one side featuring a wide range of musical styles, from pop to punk, and the second side the band's more traditional prog rock sound.

It is is often cited by fans as the start of the band's shift towards simpler, less complex music which was even more apparent on their final two albums, 1978's Giant For A Day and 1980's final studio album Civilian.

The Missing Piece will be available as a CD digipack, a Blu-ray and CD featuring the 2024 Steven Wilson Remix, Dolby Atmos Mix, 5.1 Surround Sound Mix, Instrumental Mix, Original Stereo Mix, "Winning" (Outtake) Bonus Track. Plus custom visuals for each track, as 180g vinyl and as a limited edition transparent green 180g vinyl.

