Genesis postpone final UK shows due to Covid

Genesis have been forced to postpone the last four remaining shows of their current UK tour as one of the band has been infected with Covid.

In a brief statement, the band said: "Following guidance and advice from the Government, it is with huge regret that the final four shows of Genesis’ Last Domino? Tour (this evening (8/10) at The SSE Hydro and 11, 12, 13 October at The O2 in London) have had to be postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests within the band.

We are working to reschedule them as soon as possible and will announce the new dates through our website and social media channels as soon as possible. All tickets will remain valid and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket providers. This is a hugely frustrating development for the band who are devastated with this unlucky turn of events. They hate having to take these steps but the safety of the audience and touring crew has to take priority. They look forward to seeing you upon their return."

Ticket holders are being advised that the event organiser is working to reschedule the shows. Ticket holders will be notified with new dates as soon as they've been reorganised.