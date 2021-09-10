Phil Collins reveals he can ‘barely hold a drum stick’ in emotional BBC interview

Phil Collins has spoken frankly about his deteriorating health, revealing that he can “barely hold a drum stick.”

Collins was speaking to the BBC's media and arts correspondent, David Sillito in a segment on BBC Breakfast News to promote Genesis’ upcoming The Last Domino? tour, which was originally scheduled to begin in November 2020, but will now commence in Dublin on September 15 at the 3Arena. Collins’ son Nic will play drums at the shows, on what will be the first Genesis tour in 14 years. The group last played together on Turn It On Again: The Tour in 2007.

“I’m kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I’d love to be playing up there with my son,” Collins admits.

Asked if he’s able to do any drumming, Collins says, “No. I’d love to, but I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things which get in the way.”

Collins is also asked about a previous comment where he said that The Last Domino? tour is an opportunity for himself, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks to “put the band to bed.”

“I mean, we’re all men of our age and I think, to some extent, yeah, I think it probably is ‘putting it to bed’,” he replies. “I think, just generally for me, I don’t know if I want to go out on the road anymore.”



The Last Domino? tour will feature "a majority" of material from the classic five-piece Peter Gabriel era, stretching as far back as 1973's Selling England By The Pound, as well as material from 1974's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and 1976's Wind & Wuthering.



The trio will release a new collection, The Last Domino? as a four LP/double CD set on September 17, featuring rare and unseen images of the band from their archive and images of the tour rehearsals. It can be pre-ordered now.