Genesis reschedule reunion dates for September and October

Genesis have confirmed that their UK and Ireland tour, which was due to take place throughout in April of this year has now been rescheduled for September and October this year due to the ongoing situation with Covid-19.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford had been due to kick off The Last Domino? tour in Dublin on November 16 and wrap up with two nights in Glasgow on December 11 and 12. They then rescheduled the dates for April this year.

Existing tickets for the rescheduled dates will remain valid, and ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket agent. You can see the new dates below.

"The decision to move the tour again is due to the global pandemic, and even with the roll out of the vaccine, there are still a huge amount of uncertainties and unanswered questions that make a tour in April difficult for everyone," the band saiid in a statement. "It is appreciated, that for whatever reason, those planning on attending the shows may not feel comfortable doing so, so by moving the tour we can alleviate some of those concerns and in turn that will allow the band and the crew to prepare with less unpredictability and create a show that both the band and fans alike will treasure and enjoy."

The Last Domino? tour will be the first gigs Genesis have played since 2007, with Phil Collins previously telling Prog: “There were more reasons to do it than not to do it. If we had to do it the way we used to tour, I don't think I'd be doing it. But nowadays it can be done differently, and I've been doing that for the last couple of years.

Banks added: “After Phil finished his own tour, everybody thought, ‘We could talk about it and see whether it’s a good idea'."

Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined onstage by Nic Collins on drums, and the band’s long-time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

(Image credit: Genesis)

Genesis: The Last Domino? tour - September/October 2021 dates

Sep 15: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Sep 18: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Sep 20: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 21: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 22: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 24: Manchester Arena, UK

Sep 25: Manchester Arena, UK

Sep 27: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 28: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Sep 30: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 1: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 3: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, U

Oct 4: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

Oct 7: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 8: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 11: London The O2, UK

Oct 12: London The O2, UK

Oct 13: London The O2, UK