Gazpacho unveil new live video of Antique

Norwegian art rock sextet Gazpacho have unveield a new live video for their song Antique, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's upcoming Fireworker At St. Croix, a recording of the band's live stream for their 2020 album Fireworker, which will be released through Kscope on March 11.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, we present to you Antique, taken from the latest Gazpacho live DVD/Blu-ray Fireworking at St.Croix," says keyboard player Thomas Anderson. "A must have for anyone who likes their music dark, moody and brimming with soul. And not the James Brown type! This is one of the few songs where we allowed ourselves a little post-production as we felt that a number called Antique simply sounded better in black & white!

"We had great fun turning it into what looks like an old episode of The Twilight Zone, unfortunately without the voice over of Rod Serling although his spirit was undoubtedly present during the performance. We cunningly added a number of easter eggs in the form of newspaper clippings that will mean something only to the hardest of hardcore Gazpacho fans and we look forward to whoever catches these letting us know if you 'get them'.

"The song is about the oldest things we own, our genes, that go back in an unbroken chain to the origin of life. A must have for any collector. Both genes and the film I mean, and in that order. It is about the ownership of our actions as control slips from us to our deeper instinct and that transition and how we rationalise it all later. It also contains some gratitude to the Antique who guides us through those times when we sorely need the help of the expert survivor part of us. Maybe not a bad thing these days?"

Unable to tour their most recent album, yet having a well-honed show rehearsed and the prospect of a long period off the road, the band had a decision to make. The idea of a live stream which would reach fans far and wide quickly presented itself and the band had a perfect setting in their very own rehearsal space in beautiful Fredrikstad.

The original stream has now been completely re-edited and expanded with 30 minutes of additional material not included in the original broadcast, all remixed in glorious 5.1 surround sound. The Blu-Ray edition also contains 2.5 hours of bonus material including promo videos, interviews and a bonus concert filmed at the last night of the Soyuz Tour in 2019.

The show will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD, double LP on black vinyl and as a digital album.

