Gazpacho to launch video for Clockwork tonight at 7pm

Norwegian prog rockers Gazpacho have announced they premiere their new video for Clockwork through the band's Facebook page this evening at 7pm. It's taken from the band's eleventh studio album Fireworker which was released through Kscope last year.

The premiere will follow a live Q+A with keyboard player Thomas Andersen, singer jan-Henrik Ohme and guitarist Jon-Arne Vibo at 7pm (GMT)/8pm (CET)/2pm (EST)

“It seems that there is still more to see in this world before the lights go out and it also seems that some of those things are worth seeing," says Andersen. "Particularly, and I am glad you asked, the video for Clockwork, which, for the uninitiated among you, a small part from the middle of the larger song Space Cowboy.

"Miles Skarin the Ancient Mariner from Crystal Spotlight has animated and produced the video and it seems to me that he is a genius in some weird way. He has managed to create the ultimate compliment to the tune and an engaging storyline that has an ending that would make Hitchcock himself spill his coffee and probably blame his wife or something, as is the tradition for us guys when we are clumsy.

"It also features Antonio's main character from the Night cover, fully rendered in 3D or who knows, maybe 4D! And what a creature he is! I wonder how he would do on one of these dating sites? We'll never know, thankfully, but in the film we can see how his day turns out as he designs himself the key of dreams."

You can watch a short teaser video here.

Watch Gazpacho Q+A and Clockwork video.