Gazpacho share new live video for Winter Is Never

Norwegian prog rock sextet Gazpacho have shared a new live video for their song Winter Is Never, which you can watch below. Winter Is Never originally featured in the band's 2009 album Tick Tock.

The new live version is taken from the band's upcoming Fireworker At St. Croix, a recording of the band's live stream for their 2020 album Fireworker, which will be released through Kscope on March 11.

"Dear friends all over the world, with the current events overwhelming us all, this week’s update is just a small one,": the band say. "The third single from our upcoming collection of films and live music will be the old favourite of many - Winter Is Never.

"A song about growing up and the magic of childhood. Something we cannot forget. Especially now. Love and peace to you all from Thomas and the boys."

Fireworker At St. Croix was recorded at a special live stream that was recorded in very own rehearsal space in Fredrikstad in December 2020. The original stream has now been completely re-edited and expanded with 30 minutes of additional material not included in the original broadcast.

Remixed in 5.1 surround sound, the Blu-Ray edition also contains 2.5 hours of bonus material including promo videos, interviews and a bonus concert filmed at the last night of the Soyuz Tour in 2019.

The show will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, CD, double LP on black vinyl and as a digital album.

