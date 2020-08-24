Gandalf's Fist release video for new single Stakes At Low Tide

Gandalf's Fist have released a video for their brand new single Stakes At Low Tide. The single is released today and is a vivid new reimagining of a song that they originally worked on 15 years ago during the band’s earliest years. You can watch the video in full below.

“Luke and I put the original instrumental version of this song on Myspace as a bit of a laugh 15 years ago and it’s only fitting that this should be the first taste of the reimagined version of our very first LP," says frontman Dean Marsh. "The song itself recounts a folk tale concerning the Solway Firth, a stretch of water I looked out on every day as a child and I’ve always been captivated by the myths and legends of our own British isles!”

Stakes At Low Tide subsequently then appearing on 2011’s demo-come-album The Master And The Monkey, this new take on the song teases what to expect of the upcoming special edition, and ten year anniversary of their debut album, featuring cinematic strings, folky rhythms and pipes and whistles which evoke days of ancient Celtic tribes and the folklore of old.

The new single has received a bespoke single mix prior to the full album release and was mastered by Simon Gibson (The Beatles, Mike Oldfield, The Hobbit OST) at Abbey Road Studios.

The single is available now as a digital download via all major digital platforms or as a limited edition CD featuring bonus tracks of previous versions, from the band’s official website.

Gandalf's Fist will open pre-orders for their new album in September.

Get Stakes At Low Tide.