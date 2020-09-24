Frost* release video trailer for 13 Winters anthology

Frost* have announced they will release an eight-disc anthology entitled 13 Winters which comes in the form of an artbook offering a comprehensive sonic journey through the dynamic, daring and exciting past releases. You can view video trailer for the release below.

"It’s been a long time coming and has been a lot of work, but we’re finally there," says Frost* mainman Jem Godfrey. "My thanks to everybody at InsideOut for all their hard work on getting this together and also to Paul “Vitamin P” Tippett for the amazing new take on the album art!”

The 13 Winters artbook is limited to 3000 copies worldwide and also features liner notes by Prog Magazine's Nick Shilton. The set features newly remastered versions of the Milliontown, Experiments In Mass Appeal and Falling Satellites albums, the Others EP, the live The Philadelphia Experiment - Live 2009 album, plus Falling Satellites Instrumentals, Falling Satellive and a final disc entitled This And That – B-Sides And Rarities.

Pre-order 13 Winters.