Frost* add warm-up show to UK schedule

Frost* have announced a warm-up show ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

They recently revealed they would embark on a seven-date tour in June in support of new album Falling Satellites, which is due to launch on May 27.

Now they’ve added a gig at Reading’s Sub89 on June 15 – two days before kickstarting the main run of shows.

Tickets for the Reading show are available via SeeTickets.

Mainman Jem Godfrey said of the album, which features a guest appearance from guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani: “It’s been a long time coming, but we got there in the end. I think this is our strongest album to date and moves the sound forwards whilst still referencing what’s gone before.

“It’s also great to have finally co-written some songs with John Mitchell in a Frost* context. The end results were better than either of us could have imagined, we just can’t wait to get out and play it all live now.”

Falling Satellites will be available on limited-edition CD mediabook, including two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP and CD and as a digital download.

Frost* Falling Satellites tracklist

First Day Numbers Towerblock Signs Lights Out Heartstrings Closer To The Sun The Raging Against The Dying Of The Light Blues Nice Day For It… Hypoventilate Last Day Lantern (bonus track) British Wintertime (bonus track)

Jun 15: Reading Sub89

Jun 17: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms

Jun 18: Wath-Upon-Dearne Montgomery Hall

Jun 19: Bilston The Robin 2

Jul 23: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Jul 29: Bristol Thekla

Jul 30: London O2 Islington Academy

Jul 31: Cambridge The Portland Arms