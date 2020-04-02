French prog rockers Klone release video for Silver Gate

Atmospheric French prog rockers Klone have released a new video for the song Silver Gate. The track is taken from the band's 2019 album Le Grande Voyage and you can watch the video in full below.

“Silver Gate is the most atmospheric track on our album Le Grand Voyage," says guitarist Guillaume Bernard. Lyrically the song takes a look at the cyclical side of things, like death and rebirth, one cycle ends another begins. Each instrument you hear tells part of the story and together forms a whole, in a suspended and dreamlike atmosphere.

"It could be seen that Silver Gate is closely linked to Yonder; almost like mirror tracks, as 'Yonder' opens the album, Silver Gate closes it, both these songs have a similar feel and theme. For the video clip we called again on Julien Philips, who directed the clip for Breach. We work closely with Julien so that the aesthetics and the story fit perfectly with the music.”