A Limp Bizkit-inspired IPA called “Fred Thirst” exists now

A Limp Bizkit-inspired pale ale called Fred Thirst has been launched.

Dallas brewery Celestial Beerworks announced the IPA on Thursday, January 2. It’s hopped with citra and mosaic and has seven percent alcohol by volume.

You can order now via the Celestial Beerworks site for 4.50USD per can.

The beer doesn’t seem to be an officially licensed Limp Bizkit product, but in potentially good news for Celestial Beerworks, frontman Fred Durst may be preoccupied when it comes to legal filings.

The singer is currently suing Universal Music for 200 million USD in damages, claiming the label has withheld royalties from multiple artists. Universal sought to dismiss the suit in November, with a representative saying Durst’s suit is “based on a fallacy”.

Outside of his attorney’s office, Durst is busy with Limp Bizkit both in the studio and on the road. According to a recent Instagram video, the nu metal stars are hard at work on the followup to 2021 album Still Sucks.

“Oh shit, in the studio with [drummer] John Otto,” Durst says in the footage. “We ’bout to lay it down with those drumsticks dawg. Let’s get that funky funky. Let’s get that Limp Bizkit popping off!”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Furthermore, Limp Bizkit have plenty of live plans for 2025. In March, the band will headline a run of shows in the UK and Ireland. See dates below. They’ll then support Metallica across North America in spring and summer.

If all that Limp Bizkit news seems a tad conventional compared to a pun-based IPA, then Durst recently took time out of his busy schedule to adopt a teabag-painting alter ego and be interviewed by a goblin. He also tried hot dog-flavoured water on Youtube show Hot Ones Versus, which he deemed “definitely terrible”.

A post shared by Celestial Beerworks (@celestialbeerworks) A photo posted by on

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Mar 11: Dublin 3Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

Mar 15: Manchester AO Arena

Mar 16: London OVO Arena Wembley