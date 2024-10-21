Limp Bizkit announce 2025 UK tour

Nu metal pimp daddies Limp Bizkit have announced a UK tour that will take place next Spring. The tour, the latest leg of their ongoing 'Loserville' trek, will take in dates in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up with a blockbuster show at London's Wembley Arena on March 16,

Support on the tour will come from prolific dark trap rapper BONES, genre-hopping nu gen forerunner Ecca Vandal, propulsive synthwave artist N8NOFACE, punk singer-songwriter Karen Dió and Texas rapper Riff Raff.

See the full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 25, at 9am from LiveNation.co.uk.

The tour continues Bizkit's surprisingly regular appearances in the UK in recent years, having played Download Festival, Belsonic Festival and the Margate Summer Series on these shores this year, two summer dates in London and Halifax in August 2023 and a trio of UK dates just four months prior to that.

Reviewing Limp Bizkit's Download set this year, Metal Hammer's Stephen Hill wrote: "The nu metal legends still lean on an evergreen set of undeniable bangers like Break Stuff, My Generation, Rollin’ and My Way, all of which inspire mass sing-a-longs from the barrier to the back of the field; they have the groove and the catchiness to dominate and delight any stage on the planet, guitarist Wes Borland still dresses like a hard rock Grace Jones and Durst can still hold 80,000 people in the palm of his hand with total ease."

March 8: Glasgow OVO Hydro

March 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

March 15: Manchester AO Arena

March 16: London OVO Arena Wembley



(Image credit: Live Nation)