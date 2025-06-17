Ozzy Osbourne has teamed up with canned water company Liquid Death to produce a limited-edition run of cans that include the Black Sabbath legend's actual DNA.

Osbourne, who previously collaborated with Liquid Death on what we're generously calling a "public safety film" about the dangers of snorting the company's powdered electrolyte drink mix, reportedly drank 10 cans of Liquid Death's iced tea, before each was sealed to preserve his DNA.

"Once technology and federal law permit," says the company, "fans can use this DNA to try to clone Ozzy in the future and enjoy him for hundreds of years to come."

"Clone me, you bastards!" adds Ozzy.

Each can has been sealed in a "lab quality container" signed by the Prince Of Darkness himself, and only 10 are available, each retailing for a mere $450.

Other "celebrity ambassadors" for the company include Jackass star Steve O, rapper Whiz Khalifa and skateboarding legend Tony Hawks, whose own DNA was mixed with paint when producing a limited edition Liquid Death skateboard in 2021.

In other Ozzy-related news, publisher Fantoons has launched Where Is Ozzy?, a Where's Wally-style illustrated book which prompts readers to locate the singer "as he rises from the depths of darkness, transforms and eats some bat-snacks through pages filled with evil inks found under heavy black rain."

“A book like this only works when it’s built around a legend who rewrote the rules, with thunderous music, iconic style, and wicked humour," says author David Calcano. "Fans will lose themselves in a world packed with Ozzy Easter Eggs and the raw energy our team poured into every page. All abooooooard!"

The book is available to purchase now (US, UK).

Previous Fantoons publications include Motörhead: Where is Lemmy? and Rush: Where is Geddy, Alex, and Neil? We are not making this up.