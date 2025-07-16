Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst has the sexiest voice of any UK festival performer this year, according to new scientific study

A new study claims that Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has the most attractive voice of anyone set to perform at a UK festival this year.

The self-described “music experts” at ticket website SeatPick have made the eyebrow-raising claim, putting the man who rapped Rollin’ at the top of their table of sexiest voices, which also features such pop superstars as Drake, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan, among others.

SeatPick’s anointing of Durst as essentially the hottest voice in the world right now comes off the back of a 2012 study, which found that the most attractive pitch for a male voice is 96Hz. For female vocalists, the most attractive pitch is 223.25Hz.

SeatPick claim that Durst’s voice has a mean pitch of 96.8Hz, placing him less than one percent away from the apparent male ideal. They awarded second place to English singer Lola Young, who, along with Limp Bizkit, is set to perform at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August. Her mean pitch is reportedly 223.25Hz, 1.84 percent away from the peak stat for an attractive female voice.

A host of pop royalty appear further down SeatPick’s list. Drake is at number four with a supposed 93.8Hz mean pitch, and Olivia Rodrigo lands at number five with 216.36Hz. Roan and Carpenter, two of the biggest musical stars in the world right now, don’t even crack the top 10, with Roan scoring 211.7Hz to reach number 12 and Carpenter’s 190.51Hz putting her at 29.

Limp Bizkit and their purportedly angelic-voiced singer recently wrapped up a North American tour supporting Metallica and have festival dates in place for North America, Asia and Europe. In May, the band published a picture of themselves in the studio working on their next album, the follow-up to 2021 comeback release Still Sucks.