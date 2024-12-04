“This is definitely terrible!” Watch Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst drink hot dog-flavoured water

For the latest in a series of oddball media appearances, Limp Bizkit singer Fred Durst has rocked up on viral Youtube show Hot Ones Versus and sipped some hot dog-flavoured water.

The nu metal vocalist faces off against comedian Kyle Mooney on the newest episode of the programme, which pits two celebrities head-to-head in a truth-or-dare-like format. Either they answer a difficult question or fulfil an awkward task, or they eat a super-spicy chicken wing.

During one round, Durst receives a hideous ultimatum: either tuck into a wing, or sip some actual hot dog-flavoured water. The challenge references Limp Bizkit’s blockbuster 2000 album Chocolate Starfish And The Hot Dog Flavored Water, home to such career-defining songs as Rollin’ and Take A Look Around. Hot Ones Versus proves it’s done its research when the drink is served with a side of starfish-shaped chocolates.

“So this is actually hot dog water, right?” Durst confirms, before going hell for leather: “I’m just gonna do it – and the wing!”

Upon taking a sip, the vocalist offers his appraisal, calmly stating, “This is definitely terrible.” He then passes the glass to Mooney, who has a more dramatic reaction, screwing up his face and declaring he’s about to barf. Nonetheless, the comic also gives it a go, and he seems to enjoy it about as much as Durst did.

The Hot Ones Versus spot is the most recent link in a chain of unexpected places Durst has shown up in recently. Last month, he appeared on the Right Now podcast – hosted by John Goblikon, the goblin co-vocalist of melodeath band Nekrogoblikon – and insisted he wasn’t himself, but rather a person called Gary who paints teabags for a living. The Limp Bizkit man also “introduced” US band DIIV during the shoegazers’ Brown Paper Bag music video in February, ranting about nonsense while wearing a hi-vis jacket.

If you want to see Durst in a more usual environment and live in the UK or Ireland, Limp Bizkit are touring the British Isles in March. See dates and details below. If you’re in the US, see the band support Metallica from April to June.

Durst isn’t the first nu metal icon to grace Hot Ones Versus. In October, Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan of Slipknot went head-to-head, and Taylor even reflected on his feud with Limp Bizkit’s singer during the episode.

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Mar 11: Dublin 3Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

Mar 15: Manchester AO Arena

Mar 16: London OVO Arena Wembley