The four horsemen ride! Metallica announce 2025 North American tour, including Sick New World and Sonic Temple festivals

Metallica have announced a new run of North American shows for 2025, including headline slots at the Sick New World and Sonic Temple festivals.

The 21-date tour will run from April to June next year, with support at various stops coming from Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies and Ice Nine Kills. The full list of dates is below and tickets go on sale on September 27 at 10am local time.

The dates are a continuation of Metallica’s M72 world tour, which started in 2023 after the release of the metal juggernaut’s latest album, 72 Seasons. The band will continue the tour’s party piece of “No Repeat Weekends”, where multiple stops will include two shows at the same venue, with no song getting played twice across the twin concerts.

In April 2023, Metal Hammer editor Eleanor Goodman attended the first Metallica M72 show – held in Amsterdam, Netherlands – and awarded it a perfect five-star review. “What’s immediately clear is how much fun they’re having, a grinning Kirk [Hammett] running up to fist-bump a grinning James [Hetfield],” Goodman wrote. “During For Whom The Bell Tolls, Rob [Trujillo] and Kirk literally run rings around each other. There’s already a party atmosphere in Amsterdam due to national holiday Koningsdag (King’s Day), which seems to involve wearing orange and getting wasted, and James dedicates King Nothing to the occasion.”

Metallica are currently in Central America and will play four shows in Mexico City from tomorrow (September 20) until September 29. Frontman James Hetfield recently acted in western thriller film The Thicket alongside Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, but revealed in an interview that he doesn’t really like acting that much.

Apr 12: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

Apr 19: Syracuse MA Wireless Dome, NY*

Apr 24: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON*

Apr 26: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON+

May 01: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN*

May 03: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN+

May 07: Blacksburg Lane Stadium, VA*

May 09: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 11: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 23: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA+

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA*

May 28: Landover Northwest Stadium, MD*

May 31: Charlotte Bank Of America Stadium, NC*

Jun 3: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA*

Jun 6: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL+

Jun 8: Tampa Raymond James Stadium, FL*

Jun 14: Houston NRG Stadium, TX*

Jun 20: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA+

Jun 22: Santa Clara Levi’s Stadium, CA*

Jun 27: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO+

Jun 29: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO*

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support