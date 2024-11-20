Fred Durst having a conversation with a goblin is the most deranged non-interview of 2024

Fred Durst has assumed an alter ego called Gary and appeared on a podcast hosted by a goblin.

The Limp Bizkit singer, for reasons that can only be explained by him, takes on a new personality as a teabag-painting performance artist on the Right Now podcast. Said podcast is hosted by John Goblikon, the goblin vocalist for US melodeath band Nekrogoblikon.

Over the hour-long episode, “Gary” and Goblikon have a broad-ranging conversation that has nothing to do with anything. They discuss “Gary”’s profession and why the sky is “a warm blanket of tears”, before the pair dedicate half an hour to dreaming up the tracklisting for an album they’ll never make. Any references to Limp Bizkit are tenuous at best, such as when “Gary” deems Chocolate Starfish a “terrible title” and calls Fred Durst a “d-bag”. It’s either the funniest or most frustrating experience you’ll have today, depending on how grouchy you are.

Durst’s not-interview is the latest in a series of gonzo media appearances from the Limp Bizkit singer. In December, he collaborated with Platinum-certified rapper Alligatoah on a German-language single called So Raus. Then, in February, he appeared in a music video by shoegazers Diiv, ranting about frogs and hot dogs while wearing shades and a hi-vis jacket.

The podcast appearance comes a month after the announcement that Limp Bizkit will return to the UK and Ireland for a run of shows next year. The nu metal titans are bringing the Loserville package, which played across North America in 2024, overseas. Support will come from from dark trap rapper Bones, genre-hopping nu gen forerunner Ecca Vandal, synthwave artist N8noface, punk singer-songwriter Karen Dió and Texas rapper Riff Raff. See dates and details below.

Before the Loserville UK/Ireland dates, Limp Bizkit will play several North American shows with Metallica in the spring. See dates and venues here.

On top of all the live activity, the band recently confirmed they’re back in the studio, making the followup to 2021 album Still Sucks. As reported by Consequence, Durst posted a video on his Instagram stories last month where he said, “Oh shit, in the studio with [drummer] John Otto … we ’bout to lay it down with those drumsticks dawg. Let’s get that funky funky. Let’s get that Limp Bizkit popping off!”

As for Nekrogoblikon, they released latest album The Fundamental Slimes And Humours in 2022. The band have two US tour dates planned for December and will tour Australia in February ands March. See dates and get tickets via their website.

Definitely Not Fred Durst Talks With A Goblin | Ep 08 | Right Now Podcast - YouTube Watch On

Mar 08: Glasgow OVO Hydro

Mar 11: Dublin 3Arena

Mar 13: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE

Mar 15: Manchester AO Arena

Mar 16: London OVO Arena Wembley