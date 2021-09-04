Fractal Mirror return with new video for Shadow Man

Dutch prog rockers Fractal Mirror have released a video of brand new song Shadow Man which you can watch in full below.

"Shadow Man is about a man searching for peace after dealing with the craziness of the world he sees each day " explains drummer and lyricist Frank Urbaniak. "Escaping in his dreams each night, only to have the dreams invaded by technology."

Shadow Man is taken from the band's upcoming album Beyond Borders, which will be releaed through Bad Elephant Music on October 15.

"Beyond Borders sees Fractal Mirror exploring their progressive rock roots, with the seventeen-minute epic Ashes in particular displaying all the hallmarks of a classic prog epic, though the more song-oriented stylings of previous album Close To Vapour are still very much in evidence in the band’s sound," the band say.

"The core lineup of Leo Koperdraat and Frank L. Urbaniak is bolstered by the return of founder member Ed Van Haagen on bass, with ‘new boy’ Gareth Cole ( Tom Slatter Band, The Rube Goldberg Machine, One Sided Horse, Whitewater, Mike Kershaw Band) adding his characteristic guitar talents to his first Fractal Mirror album."

Pre-order Beyond Borders.