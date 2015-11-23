Fractal Mirror announce album no.3

Fractal Mirror have announced that they’ll release their third album entitled Slow Burn 1 in February.

It’s the follow-up to Garden Of Ghosts, which was released at the end of 2014.

The band’s Leo Koperdraat says: “For the new album we tried to write more compact and focused songs with interesting lyrics.

“We spent a lot of time and energy on the arrangements. Brett Kull plays a crucial role again, adding guitars, keyboards and his unique background vocals.

“Despite the fact that the songs are more focused the progressive rock influences are still very much in place. We think we have achieved our goal which is to grow as composers and musicians and offer the listeners something new and fresh with each album.”

Further album details will be announced in due course, including a pre-order campaign.