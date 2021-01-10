Fractal Mirror release teaser video for new song Kingdom Of The Lost

Dutch prog rockers Fractal Mirror have released a teaser of a brand new song, Kingdom Of The Lost, which you can hear below. And they've also offered an update on their new, as-yet-untitled album, the follow-up to 2018's Close To Vapour, which will once again be produced by Echolyn/Rise Twain's Brett Kull.

"As usual with Fractal Mirror plans have changed again. As we said before we are mixing our new, as yet untitled, fifth album. The album would consist of three ten minute plus songs and five shorter ones.

"However with the current Spotify generation and the popularity of internet radio not a lot of people take the time anymore to listen to 60-minute albums. Therefore we have decided to release a 40-plus minute album which we hope will make a powerful statement. For the other songs we will continue mixing them with Brett Kull, also take the time to perfect them even further and write additional new songs. That way you still get a new album AND we almost have another album ready.

"The provisional track list for album five will be as follows:

1. Start 4:40

2. Ashes 17:17

3. Kingdom of the Lost 4:18

4. Slip Away 3:50

5. Borders 12:46"