Echolyn’s Kull producing Fractal Mirror

Fractal Mirror are aiming to release second album Garden Of Ghosts in October or November, after Echolyn’s Brett Kull completes co-production and mixing work.

Pre-ordering will begin next month, and the band say the reaction they’ve received from early recordings has been very positive.

Fractal Mirror say: “Brett has graciously added acoustic and electric guitars, and he’s responsible for many of the background/harmony vocals. With his assistance the music sounds great – to us at least – and we’re excited to get to the finish line.

“There are also be guest appearances by Larry Fast, Don Fast on guitar and sitar, Jacque Varsalona, Charlotte Koperdraat on background vocals, and a special appearance by the Echolyn choir.”

Full details of the follow-up to last year’s award-winning debut Strange Attractors will be confirmed in due course.