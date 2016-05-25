Four Year Strong issue video for Who Cares?

Four Year Strong have released a video for their track Who Cares?

The song is taken from the punk outfit’s self-titled fifth album, released last year.

Four Year Strong say: “Check out our new music video for Who Cares? We’ll be playing it all summer on the Warped Tour.”

The band play this weekend’s Slam Dunk festival in the UK before the Vans Warped Tour dates in North America.

May 28: Leeds Slam Dunk, UK

May 29: Birmingham Slam Dunk, UK

May 30: Hatfield Slam Dunk, UK

May 31: London Underworld

Jun 22: Anchorage Vans Warped Tour, AK

Jun 24: Dallas Vans Warped Tour, TX

Jun 25: San Antonio Vans Warped Tour, TX

Jun 26: Houston Vans Warped Tour, TX

Jun 27: New Orleans, LA

Jun 29: Nashville Vans Warped Tour, TN

Jun 30: Atlanta Vans Warped Tour, GA

Jul 01: St Petersburg Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 02: Orlando Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 03: West Palm Beach Vans Warped Tour, FL

Jul 05: Charlotte Vans Warped Tour, NC

Jul 06: Virginia Beach Vans Warped Tour, VA

Jul 07: Syracuse Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 09: Wantagh Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 10: Hartford Vans Warped Tour, CT

Jul 11: Scranton Vans Warped Tour, PA

Jul 13: Mansfield Vans Warped Tour, MA

Jul 14: Darien Center Vans Warped Tour, NY

Jul 15: Burgettstown Vans Warped Tour, PA

Jul 16: Columbia Vans Warped Tour, MD

Jul 17: Holmdel Vans Warped Tour, NJ

Jul 19: Noblesville Vans Warped Tour, IN

Jul 20: Cuyahoga Falls Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 21: Cincinnati Vans Warped Tour, OH

Jul 22: Auburn Hills Vans Warped Tour, MI

Jul 23: Tinley Park Vans Warped Tour, IL

Jul 24: Shakopee Vans Warped Tour, MN

Jul 26: Milwaukee Vans Warped Tour, WI

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Vans Warped Tour, MO

Jul 28: Bonner Springs Vans Warped Tour, KS

Jul 30: Salt Lake City Vans Warped Tour, UT

Jul 31: Denver Vans Warped Tour, CO

Aug 01: Albuquerque Vans Warped Tour, NM

Aug 02: Scottsdale Vans Warped Tour, AZ

Aug 05: San Diego Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 06: Mountain View Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 07: Pomono Vans Warped Tour, CA

Aug 09: Las Vegas Vans Warped Tour, NV

Aug 11: Nampa Vans Warped Tour, ID

Aug 12: Auburn Vans Warped Tour, WA

Aug 13: Portland Vans Warped Tour, OR

