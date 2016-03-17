Creeper, New Years Day added to Slam Dunk 2016

Creeper and New Years Day are among the latest batch of acts to be confirmed for Slam dunk 2016.

Cane Hill, Blood Youth, With Confidence, Boston Manor, Beautiful Bodies, Waterparks and Dead! make up the nine fresh bands added to the bill for this year’s multi-city, multi-venue event which will take place in Leeds, Birmingham and Hatfield from May 28-30.

They join previously announced groups Of Mice & Men, New Found Glory, Mallory Knox, Yellow Card, Northlane and Cancer Bats. Panic! At The Disco will headline the 10th anniversary of the festival.

Slam Dunk founder and director Ben Ray said: “I had no idea back then what I thought would be a one-off event would still be going now, let alone continue to grow to the size it has become.”

Tickets are available via the Slam Dunk website.

May 28: Slam Dunk North Leeds City Centre

May 29: Slam Dunk Midlands Birmingham NEC

May 30: Slam Dunk South University Of Hertfordshire, Hatfield