Four Year Strong reveal Alien obsession

Four Year Strong say they believe that extra-terrestrial life exists outside the solar system.

And they reveal they’ve even gone out of their way while on the road in the US to visit Roswell, New Mexico – the site of an alleged UFO incident in 1947.

Guitarist Dan O’Connor tells Substream: “We’ve been into aliens forever. We’ve always talked about doing a whole line of alien stuff for tour and making stuff really weird and based around the whole freaky alien thing.

“We have weird, spacey music at the beginning of our set and we finally got to do the sci-fi/alien tour theme, which we’re really excited about.

He adds: “Just this past year on one of our tours, we made it to Roswell, New Mexico, which is super-cool. They have all sorts of cool alien museums about the crash that happened there.”

O’Connor reports that he, his bandmates and others saw something in the sky they couldn’t explain while on the road in Texas.

He continues: “We were standing outside the venue with a ton of kids and everyone looked up. There was this weird thing flying by really slow.

“I was standing next to a police officer. He looked up and saw it too and we were all like, ‘What the hell is that?’ I think that’s the closest we’ve come to seeing something we can’t explain.”

Four Year Strong recently released a video for their track Stolen Credit Card from their self-titled fifth album. They’re currently on tour across North America with Defeater, Expire and Speak Low.