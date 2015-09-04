Four Year Strong launch Stolen Credit Card video

Four Year Strong have released a video for their track Stolen Credit Card.

It’s from their self-titled fifth album which was launched in June this year – the US outfit’s first material since 2011’s In Some Way, Shape, Or Form.

TeamRock said of the record: “They’ve given their previous, tamer albums a colossal kick up the arse with a steel toe-capped boot, and come back with a bunch of tracks that demand to be performed in a grimy basement with fuzzy amps and arms flailing everywhere.”

They’re currently on tour across North America with Defeater, Expire, Speak Low If You Speak Love, Superheaven, Elder Brother and My Iron Lung.

Sep 04: Minneapolis Triple Rock Social Club, MN

Sep 05: St Louis Firebird, MO

Sep 06: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Sep 08: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Sep 09: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Sep 11: Seattle The Crocodile, WA

Sep 12: Portland The Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Sep 14: Orangevale The Boardwalk, CA

Sep 15: San Diego Soma, CA

Sep 16: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Sep 17: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Sep 18: Mesa Club Red Theaters, AZ

Sep 19: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Sep 21: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill, TX

Sep 22: Austin The Sidewinder, TX

Sep 23: Houston Warehouse, TX

Sep 25: Orlando The Social, FL

Sep 26: Margate O’Malley’s, FL

Sep 27: St Petersburg Local 662, FL

Sep 28: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Sep 29: Nashville Exit/In, TN

Sep 30: Louisville Headliners Music Hall, KY

Oct 01: Pittsburgh At the Altar Bar, PA

Oct 02: Washington Rock & Roll Hotel, DC

Oct 03: Virginia Beach Shakas Live, VA

Oct 04: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Oct 06: New York Gramercy Theatre, NY

Oct 07: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Oct 08: Montreal Cabaret La Tulipe, QC

Oct 09: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Oct 10: Buffalo Waiting Room, NY

Oct 11: Cambridge Middle East, MA