Foreigner reschedule postponed 2017 UK dates

Foreigner have announced that they’ve rescheduled their November run of four UK shows.

The dates celebrating the band’s 40th anniversary were due to take place in Wolverhampton, London, Glasgow and Manchester in November. But those shows have now been moved to May 2018.

A short statement reads: “Foreigner have rescheduled their four UK dates to May 2018 following unexpected scheduling issues earlier this year.”

Find the new dates below.

Speaking about four decades of Foreigner, founding member Mick Jones previously said: “I never could have imagined when I set out to create Foreigner 40 years ago, that we’d still be touring around the world and performing the music we love all these years later.

“I can’t express the gratitude I feel when fans share stories of how our songs have been woven into their milestones and memories over the years.”

Jones also reported that having the opportunity to play London’s Royal Albert Hall will be “a true honour.”

He said: “It has been a childhood dream, as one of my earliest memories was attending a Gustav Holst concert, mesmerised by Sir Malcolm Sargent conducting The Planet Suite.

“To perform with my band at this iconic venue decades later, as Foreigner celebrates its 40th anniversary, is a true honour.”

Jones, vocalist Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, rhythm guitarist Tom Gimbel, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier will kick off their European tour in Switzerland on May 20.

Nov 26: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Nov 27: London The Royal Albert Hall

Nov 29: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

Nov 30: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 12: Manchester, O2 Apollo

May 13: Glasgow Clyde Auditorium

May 15: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 16: London, Royal Albert Hall

May 20: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 21: Luzern KKL Luzern, Switzerland

May 24: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

May 25: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle , Germany

May 26: Munich Konigsplatz, Germany

May 28: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

May 29: Dresden Freilichtbuhne Junge Garde, Germany

May 30: Leipzig Parkbuhne, Germany

Jun 02: Rostock HanseMesse, Germany

Jun 03: Hamburg Mehr Theatre, Germany

Jun 04: Ritterhude Hamme Forum, Germany

Jun 06: Stuttgart Beethovensaal, Germany

Jun 07: Salem Schlob, Germany

Jun 08: Nyon Caribana Festival, Switzerland

Jun 10: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jun 11: Marbella Club De Tenis, Spain

Jul 11: Syracuse lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 13: Camden BB&T pavilion, NJ

Jul 14: Bethel Wood Center For The Arts, NY

Jul 15: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Jul 17: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 18: Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 20: Wantagh Northwell Health At Jones Beach, NY

Jul 21: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 25: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jul 26: Virginia Beach Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheatre, VA

Jul 28: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jul 29: Atlanta Chastain park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 30: Pelham Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Al

Aug 01: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 02: Tampa Midflorida Credi tUnion Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 03: Jacksonville Daily’s Place, FL

Aug 05: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 06: Raleight Coastal Credit Union Music Park, NC

Aug 08: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL

Aug 11: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 12: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Aug 13: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Aug 15: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Aug 16: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Aug 23: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 24: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 26: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 29: Chula Vista Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

Sep 01: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 02: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 04: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Sep 08: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA

Sep 09: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

