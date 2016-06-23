FOES release video for The Everest

FOES are debuting the video for their track The Everest exclusively via Prog.

The track is taken from the Liverpool-based band’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled debut album, which is currently being recorded with Alex Loring of Empress AD producing and is scheduled for release later in 2016 via Basick Records.

FOES guitarist Joe Danher says: “The Everest is titled as such as it deals with a great obstacle. I read an account of an ordeal described as ‘the Everest of trauma’ and it stayed with me.

“In this case, the obstacle is loss and bereavement. The song itself serves as an assurance to a loved one – no matter how deep their grief, their resilience and strength of character will see them through.”

FOES – aka Fall Of Every Sparrow – have a number of UK tour dates lined up.

Jun 29: London The Black Heart

Jul 23: Sheffield Tramlines Festival

Aug 20: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival

Aug 21: Cardiff Throwfest

Sep 03: Bedfordshire Fort Fest

