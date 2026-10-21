“It’s a cover band with original members. I’m part of that band and I’m not there”: former Nightwish singer Floor Jansen doesn’t mind her old band After Forever coming back – just don’t call it a reunion

Former Nightwish singer Floor Jansen isn’t a fan of her old symphonic metal band After Forever’s recent comeback being called a ‘reunion’.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer before her shock Nightwish exit last week, the Dutch vocalist, who led After Forever from 1997 to 2009, says that it’s great people get to enjoy the seven-piece live again following their 2025 comeback. However, it’s not a true reunion without her involved.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s not an After Forever reunion,” Jansen tells us. “It’s an After Forever cover band with original members. I’m part of that band and I’m not there. After Forever stopped many, many years ago. I now have a solo career and Nightwish.”

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The singer then explains why she didn’t join the reactivated group: “Because I’m far over my head in work as it is. After Forever is in the past. I like that many people enjoy the music once again, so great, do it. But don’t call it a reunion without the actual original singer and songwriter.”

Founded by guitarists Mark Jansen (no relation) and Sander Gommans in North Brabant, Netherlands in 1995, After Forever started as a death metal act but switched to a more operatic sound after Floor joined. They made five albums together – their final, a 2007 self-titled effort, reaching number six on the Dutch charts – but broke up in 2009. Floor joined Nightwish as a touring singer in 2012, replacing Anete Olzen, then became a full-time member in 2013.

In 2018, Floor told FaceCulture that she thought After Forever ended before their time. “I was not too pleased with stopping,” she said. “I did not think it was a good idea. I think there was [more to do].”

While Floor toured and recorded with Nightwish, singing on three studio albums, guitarist Mark (who split from the lineup in 2002) formed symphonic metal outfit Epica, who’ve had seven albums chart in the Dutch top 10. After Forever returned and played two comeback shows in October 2025, with new singer Angel Wolf-Black replacing Floor.

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Floor’s Nightwish departure was announced on October 15. The band said that the parting was a mutual decision and that they will continue working on their upcoming 11th album as planned, with studio time booked for 2027. It’s not yet clear who will replace Floor.

Meanwhile, Floor is focusing on her solo career and will release her second album, Hytress, on January 15. The singles Run and Bring Me Silence are out now. She has European and Central and South American tour dates booked for next year. See details and get tickets via her website.