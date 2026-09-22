Nightwish leader Tuomas Holopainen thinks the symphonic metal superstars could continue without him: “Nightwish has always been more than the sum of its parts”

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Nightwish founder, keyboardist and lead songwriter Tuomas Holopainen says that the Finnish symphonic metal titans should be able to carry on without him when the time comes.

Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the 49-year-old, who started the six-piece in 1996, says that “Nightwish has always been more than the sum of its parts”, to the point that it could carry on without any current member, including himself.

“I honestly think at this point, if any member – including myself – left, the rest of them could continue,” Holopainen says. “Any of us. Because we have evidence enough that this band can work with any combo.”

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The musician is alluding to the multiple lineup changes that Nightwish have undergone over the past three decades, which have left him and guitarist Emppu Vuorinen as the sole constant members. They’ve cycled through three different lead singers: Tarja Turunen (1996–2005), Anete Olzen (2007–2012) and the incumbent Floor Jansen, who joined in 2013. Their latest shake-up took place in 2021, when bassist Jukka Koskinen replaced longtime member Marko Hietala.

Holopainen reflects on the particularly tumultuous split with Turunen in the new interview, as well, admitting that the band got blamed for the bust-up “for good reason”. The lineup let their singer go via a scathing public letter which alleged that “business” and “money” had become more important to her than the emotion behind the music. Turunen denied the accusation.

“There was no future for us together,” Holopainen reflects. “We were just operating in survival mode and plagued by these dark thoughts. We got completely butchered in the media – it was like we were these evil neanderthals who’d hurt our wonderful ex-singer. I got some really interesting letters, let’s put it that way.”

The keyboardist now has a cordial but distant relationship with Turunen, and rules out the idea of ever reuniting with the singer. “It was a divorce, and an ugly one at that,” he explains, “so I think we have our own lives now. Someone did say to me if we got Tarja and Marko back in, we could tour just South America for a year straight. That’s not gonna happen.”

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Nightwish will celebrate their 30th anniversary with the release of rarities compilation The Greatest 30 Years On Earth on December 11. Their latest album, Yesterwynde, came out in 2024, and they’re currently on hiatus from live shows.

Holopainen has six songs prepared for the band’s impending, 11th studio album. He also suggests to Hammer that 2028 will be the year the band return to the road. “Next year is too early to be going back on tour. The year after, possibly?” he says. “I want to do another album before any live shows, and that’s definitely happening.”

If you can’t wait until then to see a Nightwish member onstage, Floor Jansen has European and South American tour dates with her solo band in place for 2026 and 2027. See the list of dates and get tickets via her website. The singer’s solo album, Hytress, is out on January 15.

Read the full interview with Holopainen, looking back on Nightwish’s career, in the new Hammer. Order now and get it delivered directly to your door.