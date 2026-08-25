Nightwish have six songs written for their next album: “Every time I sit in front of my keyboard, I’m like, ‘Ah yeah, this is great! Just wait till everyone hears this!’”

Finnish symphonic metal leaders Nightwish have made strong progress on the followup to 2024’s Yesterwynde album.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the band’s keyboardist, songwriter and founder, Tuomas Holopainen, reveals that he has penned six tracks for their as-yet-unannounced 11th record.

“I feel more inspired than ever – proof of that is that I’ve already got six new Nightwish songs done,” the 49-year-old says. “Every time I sit in front of my keyboard, I’m like, ‘Ah yeah, this is great! Just wait till everyone hears this.’ It’s exhilarating.”

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He adds that the band have “reserved things” for 2027, hinting that they’ve booked studio time. He also suggests that 2028 will be the year that they end their ongoing hiatus from live shows, which started three years ago.

“Next year is too early to be going back on tour,” he says. “The year after, possibly? I want to do another album before any live shows, and that’s definitely happening. We’ve already reserved things for that next year.”

Nightwish announced their live hiatus in April 2023, citing personal reasons. They said that the decision had nothing to do with members’ individual projects, nor frontwoman Floor Jansen’s then-pregnancy.

During an interview with Finnish newspaper Karjalainen in March, Holopainen revealed that he was working on two new albums. He did not specify whether either of them were for Nightwish. He’s also a member of the folk band Auri with his wife Johanna Kurkela and Nightwish guitarist/pipe player Troy Donockley.

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Holopainen launched Nightwish in 1996 and is one of their two constant members, alongside guitarist Emppu Vuorinen. They’ve sold more than 10 millions albums worldwide, and each of their albums since 2000’s Wishmaster has topped the Finnish album charts. Their upcoming release will be their fourth with Jansen.

Holopainen’s update follows Jansen’s announcement of her second solo album, Hytress, earlier this week. Preceded by lead single Run back in June, the followup to her 2023 solo debut Paragon will be more in line with the symphonic metal sound of Nightwish. It’ll come out on January 15 via Revamp and Warner Music.

If you can’t wait until 2028 to see a Nightwish member onstage again, Jansen will tour Europe and South America with her solo band from January to April. Tickets are on sale now via her website.