Floor Jansen compares Nightwish split to broken relationship: “if you can no longer get through the more difficult periods together, then it is over”

Former Nightwish singer Floor Jansen has likened her recent split with the Finnish symphonic metal titans to a broken relationship.

Talking to NU.nl, the Dutch vocalist, who parted ways with the band last month after 14 years of service, says that she and her ex-cohorts could no longer navigate “difficult periods” together and couldn’t be the live act fans would want to see.

“I compare it to a relationship,” the 45-year-old explains (translated from Dutch via Google Translate). “You experience ups and downs together, and in one period you grow closer to each other, and then afterwards there is more distance again. But sometimes it just doesn’t work anymore.”

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She adds: “We had to make sure that, as soon as we stood on stage together, we were once again the band everyone came to see. If that is no longer possible and you can no longer get through the more difficult periods together, then it is over. That is not a decision taken lightly, and I certainly didn’t make it lightly.”

Nightwish announced in 2023 that they would be going on a hiatus from live shows for the foreseeable future. The dry spell was attributed to personal reasons. Jansen’s exit was announced in a statement from the band on October 15, who stated that the parting was an amicable mutual decision.

Jansen issued her own statement later that day, thanking the fans for their support and saying “I believe there is a bright musical journey ahead of me”. A replacement singer has not yet been announced, but the band are currently working on the follow-up to their 2024 album (and Jansen’s swansong) Yesterwynde.

Jansen joined Nightwish as a live member in 2012, replacing Anete Olzen, and became a full-time addition to the lineup the following year. She sang on three albums with the band: Endless Forms Most Beautiful (2015), Human II Nature (2020) and Yesterwynde.

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Jansen started a solo career in 2023 with her album Paragon and will return in January with its follow-up Hytress. The singles Run, Bring Me Silence and Everything Is Moving On are now streaming.

The singer will get back on the stage with her solo band in the New Year. A European tour will kick off on January 14 at Trix in Antwerp, Belgium, and wrap up on February 13 at Poppodium 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands. A South American tour is in place for April and May. See details and get tickets via her website.

Meanwhile, Nightwish have no live dates announced, but founding keyboardist and songwriter Tumoas Holopainen has hinted at a live comeback for 2028.