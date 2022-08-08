Fleet Foxes announce London Islington Assembly Hall headline show

US proggy folk rockers Fleet Foxes have announced they will headline London's Islington Assembly Hall on August 25 as they launch their upcoming UK/European tour.

The band, who released their fourth album Shore early in 2021, are currently on tour in the States. They appear at Islington the day before they appear at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park.

These live dates will give UK and European fans the first chance to hear music from Shore live. Tickets for the Islington show go on sale this Friday, August 12, at 10am.

Fleet Foxes UK/European tour dates:

Aug 25: UK London Islington Assembly Hall

Aug 26: UK London All Points East

Aug 28: EIR Dublin National Museum of Ireland

Aug 30: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall

Aug 31: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

Sep 2: UK Wiltshire End of the Road Festival

Sep 3: UK Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester

Sep 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel

Sep 6: BEL Antwerp De Roma

Sep 7: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique

Sep 9: NED Amsterdam Paradiso

Sep 10: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 11: GER Berlin Columbiahalle