Fleet Foxes announce London Islington Assembly Hall headline show

By ( ) published

Prog friendly US folk rockers Fleet Foxes will tour the UK and Europe in August and September

Fleet Foxes
(Image credit: April Yablonovitch)

US proggy folk rockers Fleet Foxes have announced they will headline London's Islington Assembly Hall on August 25 as they launch their upcoming UK/European tour.

The band, who released their fourth album Shore early in 2021, are currently on tour in the States. They appear at Islington the day before they appear at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park.

These live dates will give UK and European fans the first chance to hear music from Shore live. Tickets for the Islington show go on sale this Friday, August 12, at 10am.

Fleet Foxes UK/European tour dates:
Aug 25: UK London Islington Assembly Hall
Aug 26: UK London All Points East
Aug 28: EIR Dublin National Museum of Ireland
Aug 30: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall
Aug 31: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow
Sep 2: UK Wiltshire End of the Road Festival
Sep 3: UK Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester
Sep 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel
Sep 6: BEL Antwerp De Roma
Sep 7: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Sep 9: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Sep 10: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: GER Berlin Columbiahalle

Fleet Foxes

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.