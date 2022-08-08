Fleet Foxes announce London Islington Assembly Hall headline show

US proggy folk rockers Fleet Foxes have announced they will headline London's Islington Assembly Hall on August 25 as they launch their upcoming UK/European tour.
The band, who released their fourth album Shore early in 2021, are currently on tour in the States. They appear at Islington the day before they appear at All Points East festival in London's Victoria Park.
These live dates will give UK and European fans the first chance to hear music from Shore live. Tickets for the Islington show go on sale this Friday, August 12, at 10am.
Fleet Foxes UK/European tour dates:
Aug 25: UK London Islington Assembly Hall
Aug 26: UK London All Points East
Aug 28: EIR Dublin National Museum of Ireland
Aug 30: UK Edinburgh Usher Hall
Aug 31: Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow
Sep 2: UK Wiltshire End of the Road Festival
Sep 3: UK Manchester O2 Apollo Manchester
Sep 5: FRA Paris Salle Pleyel
Sep 6: BEL Antwerp De Roma
Sep 7: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique
Sep 9: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Sep 10: NED Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: GER Berlin Columbiahalle