Five Finger Death Punch settle lawsuit with Prospect Park

Five Finger Death Punch have settled their lawsuit with label Prospect Park and former manager Jeff Kwatinetz.

The label sued the band in early 2016, with Prospect Park alleging that Ivan Moody and co had reneged on a contract to supply a greatest hits package, and had also breached terms concerning their next original album.

In legal papers filed in April last year, the company claimed the band were “shamelessly attempting to cash in before the anticipated downfall of their addicted bandmate,” describing frontman Moody as “placing both the future of 5FDP, and indeed his life, at risk.”

The band then hit back saying that “desperate people do desperate things” and slammed Kwatinetz for his “erratic behaviour.”

But after an 18-month standoff, the parties have settled their differences – and it’s been revealed that new Five Finger Death Punch material is on the way.

In a statement to Variety, the band say: “The band Five Finger Death Punch and its label, Prospect Park, have resolved their dispute and differences.

“The band and the label are excited to announce the release of a greatest hits album with two new songs in December 2017 and the release of a new record next year.

“The band is very proud of the new record and looks forward to releasing it and playing for its fans.”

Five Finger Death Punch recently released a lyric video for Ain’t My Last Dance from their 2015 album Got Your Six, with guitarist Zoltan Bathory reporting: “We thought this was the perfect song to address the various rumours circulating out there. Ivan is doing great and the band is firing on all cylinders.

“Not just isn’t this our ‘last dance’ but as we are gearing up for the European tour, we are kicking it up a notch and building our biggest stage show to date.”

Five Finger Death Punch will tour across Europe with In Flames and Of Mice & Men from next month. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Scandinavium, Denmark

Nov 21: Hamburg Sportshalle, Germany

Nov 22: Berlin Velodrome, Germany

Nov 24: Oberhausen KP Arena, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland (with Of Mice & Men)

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 30: Padova Geox Theatre, Italy (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 02: Stuttgart HMH Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 06: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 11: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 15: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 17: Birmingham BCA, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 18: Glasgow Hydro, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 20: Leeds Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

Dec 21: London Wembley Arena, UK (with Of Mice & Men)

